Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A global fiberglass manufacturer is opening its first U.S. facility, and it's ready to fill hundreds of positions.

Jushi is ready to hire 400 production personnel — immediately — for an 80,000-ton production line in Richland County, according to a press release. Workers are expected to make $15-20 an hour.

The manufacturer, which is headquartered in Zhejiang, China, is set to open the new facility at Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia by the first quarter of 2019.

