GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of homes and businesses in Greensboro are in the dark due to a massive power outage.

According to Duke Energy's website as of 5 a.m., 4,000 are without power.

Greensboro police say someone crashed into a utility pole in the Florida Street and O' Conner Street area.

Officers say there were minor injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Police say several lanes in the area are closed to traffic.