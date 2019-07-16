GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say there have been 41 pedestrian deaths in the city since 2015.

That includes seven pedestrian deaths so far this year, and we're only half way through 2019.

To give you some perspective, there were seven total pedestrian deaths in 2018.

But pedestrian deaths are down overall if you compare 2017's number: 11.

The most recent pedestrian death happened at the intersection of E Cone Boulevard and Sands Drive when a 60-year-old was hit crossing the street Sunday night.

Police are still looking for the driver in that case.