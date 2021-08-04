$413M in summer food assistance benefits being issued by NC DHHS to 1.1M children

Children who are eligible for the summer receive a one-time payment of $375 on their family’s P-EBT card.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has begun issuing $413 million in food assistance payments to an estimated 1.1 million eligible children through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program.

The P-EBT program provides food assistance benefits on an EBT card to North Carolina families whose children are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals at school. North Carolina was recently approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue P-EBT through the summer as an extension of the 2020-21 school year. Families do not need to apply for P-EBT.



“Children need access to enough healthy food every day to thrive and develop to their full potential, and that need doesn’t go away at the end of the school year,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Susan Gale Perry. “These benefits will help hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families buy groceries this summer.”

As of July 28, 2021, NCDHHS, in partnership with the NC Department of Public Instruction, has provided more than $1.7 billion in critical food assistance benefits to more than 1.2 million children across the state.



For more information on how to apply for free or reduced-price meals, please contact your child’s local school district. To see if your household may be eligible to receive FNS benefits, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps.

