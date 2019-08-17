MEBANE, N.C. — There was a report of at least on serious injury Saturday after dozens of cars crashed on both sides of I40/85 near Mebane. NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says as many as 45 to 50 cars were involved in the series of crashes.

Troopers say the first series of crashes happened on the westbound side before several crashes happened going east. One serious injury was reported along with several minor injuries.

Both directions of the highway were closed until about 8:35 pm. Troopers are still looking into what caused the series of crashes, but say that the area was experiencing heavy rain at the time.

Tips and Precautions for Driving in Wet Weather

Turn Signals & Hazard Lights - When To Use Them

If your brakes are wet - you can dry them out by driving a short distances, and applying light pressure to the brake pedal.

Hydroplaning: if this happens, take your food off the gas pedal - and resist the urge to use the brakes. Keep your steering wheel straight - letting the car's momentum ease down until the tires grip the road again.

If the car skids during hydroplaning - turn the wheel into the skid.

Use your headlights! All NC drivers are required to use headlights whenever they are using their windshield wipers in rainy or severe weather.

