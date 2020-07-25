45-year-old woman dies after crashing into parked garbage truck in Winston-Salem: Police

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the accident happened in the 6200 block of University Parkway.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman died in Winston-Salem Saturday after crashing into a parked garbage truck, investigators say.

A preliminary investigation showed that Kelly Taylor was driving north on University Parkway when for unknown reasons her SUV collided into the back of a parked garbage truck on the right side of the roadway.

Taylor died on the scene. William Deboard, a passenger who was also in the SUV, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The 6200 block of University Parkway was closed for 4 hours following the crash, police said. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.