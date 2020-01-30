GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 45-year-old woman was killed after being hit by an SUV in Greensboro Wednesday morning according to Greensboro Police.

Investigators say Zella Mae Graham, 45, of Nicholasville, KY, crossed S. Elm Eugene Street at a non-crosswalk location and was hit by a 2002 Jeep Liberty traveling northbound on S Elm Eugene Street.

Police say the SUV was driven by Luis Antonio Gomez-Rivera, 24, of Greensboro.

Graham was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment where she later died.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. There are no charges pending at this time.

Police say It has been thirteen days since the last fatal collision within the city limits.

