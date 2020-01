HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point city leaders say a new company is investing $7.6 million into the area and adding 46 high skilled jobs.

LL Flex plans to build a 73,000 square foot facility on Gallimore Dairy Rd. to make insulation, lighting laminates, pharmaceuticals packaging.

The average salary is around $58,000.

