GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Secretary of State led a law enforcement sweep at a local flea market, resulting in the seizure of counterfeit goods - everything from fake shoes and boots, knockoff watches and purses, to pirated DVDs and CDs.

Officials say these products have an estimated retailed value of $460,000. Five people were charged with trademark violations.

The state's Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force reports it discovered knock-off Air Jordan shoes, UGG boots, Rolex watches, and Gucci bags, in addition to the bootleg DVDs and CDs. According to the state, both Homeland Security Investigations and the Greensboro Police Department assisted the Task Force for a sweep at "The Flea" flea market on North O'Henry Boulevard.

Officials report that Ramon Vararro Poteat, 60, of Browns Summit, and Alhage Mohammed Secka, 51, of Raleigh were each charged with one count of felony criminal use of a counterfeit trademark. Three other flea market vendors were charged with misdemeanor trademark violations: Evette Delynn Daouda, 53, of Greensboro; Felicia Dianne Able, 46, of Greensboro; and Joey Ray Willis, 39, of Danville, Virginia.

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said the reason you should care - these goods are most often linked to underground crime and illegal activity.

"If you’re not bothered by a fake Rolex watch - you ought to be, but if you’re not, you know you are supporting some really bad folks," she said, "Terrorists and underground gangs and the Mafia support themselves over this type of activity. They actually feel that it’s way safer than dealing drugs because a lot of people think that it’s a harmless activity."

The Secretary of State also tells WFMY News 2 human trafficking, child labor, and drugs are also a part of many of these counterfeiting operations. She also says safety is also a big part of why the office enforces these rules.

"It really undermines the American economy, and the health and safety of our citizens if we don’t put a stop to this," said Marshall.

Marshall says last year they had a record number of counterfeit goods seized across the state.

