Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Feeling lucky? Well, tonight may be the night for some million-dollar winnings!

Mega Millions draws for its 6th largest jackpot — $470 million — Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

The Palmetto State has yet to experience a Mega Millions win, and will have to beat out about 303 million other people to take home the win.

To get your ticket, head to a convenience or grocery store in your area by 10 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $2 each, or chip in an extra dollar for the Megaplier, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4 or 5.

