ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department announced Thursday that five people are charged after Tuesday's vandalism at Roanoke Rapids High School.

Four 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old were charged in what officials called a senior prank that "went too far." Administrators woke up to doors glued shut, trees full of toilet paper, and floors covered with vegetable oil.

The damage is estimated to be about $8,400, according to a news release from the RRPD.

James Carlisle III, 18, is charged with felony injury to a building, misdemeanor conspiracy, two counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering, and misdemeanor shoplifting and concealment of goods. He was given a $5,000 bond, according to the RRPD.

Matthew Vandam, 18, is charged with felony injury to a building, misdemeanor conspiracy, and aiding and abetting shoplifting and concealment of goods. He was given a $5,000 bond, the RRPD said.

Evan Garner, 18, is charged with felony injury to a building, misdemeanor conspiracy, and misdemeanor breaking and entering. He was given a $5,000 bond, the RRPD said.

Garrett Tant, 18, is charged with felony injury to a building, misdemeanor conspiracy, two counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering, and misdemeanor shoplifting and concealment of goods. He was given a $5,000 bond, the RRPD news release said.

Ryan M. Turner, 20, is charged with three counts of misdemeanor conspiracy in regards to breaking and entering, and damage to a building. He was given a $5,000 bond.

All five are due in court on June 5, the RRPD said.

The biggest issues were the students poured vegetable oil all over the 100-year-old hardwood floors and they super glued the door locks. Students also spray-painted windows at the high school.

More than 100 cameras scattered across the school caught the vandals in action.

