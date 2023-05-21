5 charged in Winston-Salem drug bust

Police said marijuana, cocaine, and oxycodone were a few of the drugs seized.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five people are facing charges after a drug bust in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said the Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division (FIID)/Gun Crime Reduction Unit (GCRU) obtained a search warrant for a residence on the 2900 block of North Patterson Avenue Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. as a result of an ongoing investigation.

WSPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, GCRU and Gang Unit executed the search warrant and seized marijuana, cocaine, Tramadol, MDMA, Oxycodone, Xanax, a glock handgun, ammunition, Drug Paraphernalia, and US Currency.

Monte Dion Capers, 43, Daquan Terrell Aiken, 23, Barbara Patrick, 53, Jermaine Thomas Mccoy, 30, and Levan Woodson, 43, were taken into custody.

Capers is charged with

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine,

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Violating the NC Controlled Substance Act

Possession Schedule IV

His bond is set at $40,000.

Aiken is charged with

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine

Manufacture Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver MDMA

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Violating the Controlled Substance Act

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

His bond is set at $20,000.

Patrick is charged with

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Her bond is set at $3,000.

Mccoy is charged with outstanding order for arrest for violation of public order. He was released on a written to promise to appear.

Woodson was cited for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

