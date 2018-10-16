GREENSBORO, N.C. - For the last five days, power crews have worked 16-hour days to restore electricity to homes across the Triad after the lasting effects of Hurricane Michael knocked down trees and power lines.

On Monday, many people still sit in the dark - waiting for the around 4,000 linemen to fully restore power to all. Duke Energy spokespeople tell WFMY News 2, all the lights should be back on by late Tuesday night.

Some didn't expect the process to take this long - but know, the workers are doing their best.

"It's like every tree that could’ve fallen on a power line fell on the power line," said Adam McKary, "So I understand that, but I just hope that they all work safe and they get it done as fast as they can."

"We wanted to thank Duke Energy so much because I know that they have been working real hard to restore everybody’s power," said Michelle Purvis, "If I had a whole lot of money, I would buy them all lunch because I know they work so hard!"

Others say, they're glad things weren't worse in our area, and they saw different communities come together to lend a helping hand to their fellow neighbor.

"My next-door neighbor was so nice and let me, let me drop wire down to their generator," said James Thompson, "I feel grateful and everything because we really all need power."

"In times like these, we need to stand together and we can learn to help each other because I think that that’s the main focus that we need to understand," said Isaac McCorkle, "We are all one. Whatever happens to one, happens to all."

