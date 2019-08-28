ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department said it was notified of a bat found at a home on Amherst Street in Burlington. The bat was sent for testing and came back positive for rabies.

The department said five humans were exposed to the bat, including adults and children. All are receiving post-exposure treatment.

A dog and cat were also exposed to the bat. Both animals were up-to-date on vaccinations and will receive a booster and be under 45-day quarantine at home.

If you live in this area and have outside pets, the Health Department encourages you to examine them for any wounds that may have come from contact with this bat and notify Animal Control or the Health Department’s Environmental Health office at (336) 570-6367 if you have questions or concerns.

This is the fourth case of rabies this year in Alamance county.

If you are bitten by any animal:

Wash the wound with soap and running water for ten (10) minutes and seek medical attention immediately.

Write down the location of the animal and a description of the animal to provide to animal control. If the animal is someone’s pet, also get the owner’s name and address. Give this information to animal control or the health department.

Do not try to catch any wild or stray animal

