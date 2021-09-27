5 teens charged after Domino’s Pizza delivery driver attacked, robbed in High Point

High Point police said they arrested five teens charged in connection with the attack and robbery. Investigators said the driver was delivering pizzas to a house on Paramount Street Sunday just before 5 p.m. when he said the teens forced him inside the house. He told police they held him down, assaulted him and took his car keys and money. Police said the teens also stole the man’s car.

Officers with the Thomasville Police Department located the stolen vehicle which resulted in a pursuit. They said the teen in the stolen vehicle crashed into a car after taking the Highway 109 exit in Thomasville. The driver of the other vehicle that was hit was injured and taken to the hospital. Officers said the teens ran from the vehicle after the crash. Thomasville Police Department officers and High Point Police officers then assisted with searching for the teens. They found three and later another person after they said the teen tried to get a ride from a passing driver. Hours later they also found the other teen charged in connection with the attack.