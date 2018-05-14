GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Working smoke alarms save lives.

That’s why it’s so important to make sure if you’re renting that you know your rights and how to request for working smoke alarms from your landlord.

In Greensboro, five children died after an apartment fire. Fire investigators said they did have batters in the smoke alarms but are unsure why they were not working.

Related: Greensboro Apartment Fire: 5 Children Dead, Smoke Detectors Not Working, Other Facts

Under North Carolina law, landlords are required to provide tenants with working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and maintain their functionality.

Here are five things you should know about smoke alarms if you rent:

1. Landlords must provide smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, either battery-operated or electrical and install them in accordance with the standards of the National Fire Protection Association.

2. When installing a new smoke alarm or replacing an existing smoke alarm, the landlord must install a tamper-resistant, 10-year lithium battery smoke alarm.

3. Replace or repair broken smoke alarms within 15 days after receiving notification from the tenant.

4. Ensure that a smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm are operable and in good repair at the beginning of each tenancy.

5. Tenants should notify the landlord, in writing, of the need for replacement of or repairs to a smoke alarm of carbon monoxide

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY