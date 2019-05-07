GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Rockers Vs. Somerset Patriots
What: Baseball game/Fireworks
Where: BB&T Point Field
When: July 6
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Grasshoppers Vs. Lakewood Blue Claws
What: Baseball game/Fireworks
Where: First National Bank Field
When: July 6
Time: 7 p.m.
Cobras Vs. Columbus Lions
What: Football game
Where: Greensboro Coliseum
When: July 6
Time: 7 p.m.
O.Henry Hotel Jazz Series: Kevin Timmons
What: Jazz, Food, & Wine
Where: O.Henry Hotel
When: July 6
Time: 7 p.m.
Gov't Mule Concert
What: Concert
Where: White Oak Amphitheatre
When: July 6
Time: 7 p.m.
