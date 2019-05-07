GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Rockers Vs. Somerset Patriots 

What: Baseball game/Fireworks  

Where: BB&T Point Field 

When: July 6

Time: 6:30 p.m. 

Grasshoppers Vs. Lakewood Blue Claws 

What: Baseball game/Fireworks

Where: First National Bank Field 

When: July 6

Time: 7 p.m.

Cobras Vs. Columbus Lions

What: Football game 

Where: Greensboro Coliseum 

When: July 6

Time: 7 p.m. 

O.Henry Hotel Jazz Series: Kevin Timmons

What: Jazz, Food, & Wine 

Where: O.Henry Hotel 

When: July 6

Time: 7 p.m. 


Gov't Mule Concert  

What: Concert 

Where: White Oak Amphitheatre  

When: July 6 

Time: 7 p.m.  

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple UsersAndroid Users