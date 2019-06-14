Greensboro Craft Brewery Tour

What: Craft Brewery Tour 

When: June 15

Where: World of Beer 

Time: 1-4:30 p.m. 

(Click the title of the event for more details)  
Where's Waldo Scavenger Hunt

What: Scavenger Hunt 

When: June 15 

Where: Boxcar 

Time: 1-4:30 p.m. 

(Click the title of the event for more details) 
High Point Rockers Vs. Long Island Ducks

What: Baseball game 

When: June 15  

Where: BB&T Point Field  

Time: 4:30 p.m. 

(Click the title of the event for more details)  
Carolina Cobras VS. Jacksonville Sharks

What: Football game 

Where: Greensboro Coliseum 

When: June 15

Time: 7:00 p.m. 

(Click the title of the event for more details)  
O. Henry Hotel

What: Jazz, food, & wine 

Where: O. Henery Hotel 

When: June 15 

Time: 7-10 p.m. 

(Click the title of the event for more details)  
