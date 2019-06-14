Greensboro Craft Brewery Tour
What: Craft Brewery Tour
When: June 15
Where: World of Beer
Time: 1-4:30 p.m.
Where's Waldo Scavenger Hunt
What: Scavenger Hunt
When: June 15
Where: Boxcar
Time: 1-4:30 p.m.
High Point Rockers Vs. Long Island Ducks
What: Baseball game
When: June 15
Where: BB&T Point Field
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Carolina Cobras VS. Jacksonville Sharks
What: Football game
Where: Greensboro Coliseum
When: June 15
Time: 7:00 p.m.
O. Henry Hotel
What: Jazz, food, & wine
Where: O. Henery Hotel
When: June 15
Time: 7-10 p.m.
