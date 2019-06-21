GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Jurassic Adventure

What: Dinosaur displays & exhibits 

Where: Benton Convention Center 

When: June 22-23 

Time: Sat 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. & Sun 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.   
Learn what Scientists believe resulted in their mass extinction. Jurassic Adventure will teach your child about the mystery of the Dinosaurs existence thru fun and educational activities.
Downtown Campout

What: Park Campout 

Where: LeBauer Park

When: June 22-23

Time: Sat 4p.m. - Sun 10 a.m. 
Winston-Salem Dash Vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

What: Baseball Game 

Where: Winston-Salem 

When: June 22

Time: 7 p.m.
Saturday Night KO Fights

What: Boxing

Where: Greensboro Coliseum (Fieldhouse) 

When: June 22

Time: 8p.m. 
DJ Reader's Fundamental Camp & Community Day

What: Football fundamental camp/Community Day

Where: Grimsley High School

When: June 22

Time: 11 a.m. - 3p.m. (Fundamental Camp)  4 - 8 p.m. (Community Day) 
