GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Jurassic Adventure
What: Dinosaur displays & exhibits
Where: Benton Convention Center
When: June 22-23
Time: Sat 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. & Sun 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Downtown Campout
What: Park Campout
Where: LeBauer Park
When: June 22-23
Time: Sat 4p.m. - Sun 10 a.m.
Winston-Salem Dash Vs. Lynchburg Hillcats
What: Baseball Game
Where: Winston-Salem
When: June 22
Time: 7 p.m.
Saturday Night KO Fights
What: Boxing
Where: Greensboro Coliseum (Fieldhouse)
When: June 22
Time: 8p.m.
DJ Reader's Fundamental Camp & Community Day
What: Football fundamental camp/Community Day
Where: Grimsley High School
When: June 22
Time: 11 a.m. - 3p.m. (Fundamental Camp) 4 - 8 p.m. (Community Day)
