Biz Markie 80's Vs. 90's Party 

What: 80's vs. 90's Party  

Where: Cone Denim Entertainment Center 

When: June 28  

Time: 8:30 p.m.   
Biz Markie
Repticon Greensboro Reptile Show 

What: Reptile/exotic animal convention  

Where: Greensboro  

When: June 29-30 

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.   
Repticon Greensboro Reptile Show
Carowinds (Military Days) 

What: Amusement park 

Where: Carowinds amusement park 

When: June 29 - July 7   

Time: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. 
Military Appreciation Days | Carowinds
Join us as we pay tribute to our brave military service men and women by offering FREE park admission to any active, inactive or retired United States Service men and women with a valid military I.D.
Carowinds

Rock Out The Quarry

What: Live Music, Food trucks, Fireworks 

Where: Quarry Park (Winston-Salem) 

When: June 29 

Time: 7-11 p.m.  
Rock out the Quarry
Arts Splash Concert Series

What: Concert (World/West African Music) 

Where: High Point University Amphitheater

When: June 30 

Time: 6:30 - 8:00 p.m.
Arts Splash Featuring Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba
