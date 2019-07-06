GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Weatherspoon Art Museum 

What: Art Museum 

Where: UNC Greensboro campus 

When: June 8-9

Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.  


The Weatherspoon Art Museum at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is a university art museum that collects, preserves, presents, and interprets the work of nationally recognized American artists from the turn of the twentieth century onward.
Greensboro Science Center Celebrates World Oceans Day 

What: World Oceans Day   

Where: Greensboro Science Center 

When: June 8 

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.  


On Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is celebrating our oceans with special activities designed to commemorate World Oceans Day. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best Hawaiian shirt and sun hat to celebrate this year's theme: Together We Can Protect and Restore Our...
Dunleath Porchfest

What: Porch Music Festival 

Where: Greensboro 

When: June 8 

Time: 12-5p.m. 


Dunleath Porchfest is a unique event in which the community is invited to experience the hospitality of the Dunleath Neighborhood while enjoying the richness of performing artists in our community. Neighbors offer their porches as performance venues, and area performers offer to share their talents.
O.Henry Hotel Jazz Series

What: Jazz Music 

Where: Greensboro

When: June 8

Time: 7-10 p.m.


Join us for music, food, and fun. Check out our weekly and upcoming special events at the O.Henry Hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina
Aries Spears Comedy Show

What: Comedy Show 

Where: Greensboro 

When: June 7-9  

Time: Fri.& Sat. 7 & 9:30 p.m.


Comedy event in Greensboro, NC by The Comedy Zone Greensboro NC and Aries Spears on Friday, June 7 2019 with 270 people interested.
