GREENSBORO, N.C. —

What: Art Museum

Where: UNC Greensboro campus

When: June 8-9

Time: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Weatherspoon Art Museum The Weatherspoon Art Museum at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is a university art museum that collects, preserves, presents, and interprets the work of nationally recognized American artists from the turn of the twentieth century onward.

What: World Oceans Day

Where: Greensboro Science Center

When: June 8

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Greensboro Science Center Celebrates World Oceans Day On Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is celebrating our oceans with special activities designed to commemorate World Oceans Day. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best Hawaiian shirt and sun hat to celebrate this year's theme: Together We Can Protect and Restore Our...

What: Porch Music Festival

Where: Greensboro

When: June 8

Time: 12-5p.m.

About - Dunleath Historic District Dunleath Porchfest is a unique event in which the community is invited to experience the hospitality of the Dunleath Neighborhood while enjoying the richness of performing artists in our community. Neighbors offer their porches as performance venues, and area performers offer to share their talents.

What: Jazz Music

Where: Greensboro

When: June 8

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Happenings at O.Henry Hotel in Greensboro, NC Join us for music, food, and fun. Check out our weekly and upcoming special events at the O.Henry Hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina

What: Comedy Show

Where: Greensboro

When: June 7-9

Time: Fri.& Sat. 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Aries Spears (Special Event) Comedy event in Greensboro, NC by The Comedy Zone Greensboro NC and Aries Spears on Friday, June 7 2019 with 270 people interested.

