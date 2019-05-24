GREENSBORO, N.C. — F-I-N-A-L-L-Y another weekend is upon us! You made it through another week and deserve some well deserved down time and we've got you covered!

Check out some cool events for your weekend enjoyment below.

What: Artistic (Synchronized) swimming competition

When: May 24-May 26

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center

Time: Begins May 24 at 8:00 a.m.

Details: https://go.teamusa.org/2GtLA9a

What: Military and Veteran appreciation celebration

When: May 24

Where: Winston-Salem Good Will (2701 University Parkway)

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Details: https://bit.ly/30HIB3B

What: Music festival

When: May 24-26

Where: Bailey Park in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter

Time: Begins May 24 at 5:00 p.m.

Details: https://bit.ly/2IFX1Ip

What: 5k Walk/Run

When: May 25

Where: 1606 Phillips Avenue Greensboro, NC

Time: 7:00 a.m.

Details: https://bit.ly/2Hyw0br

What: One of the country’s most prestigious professional cycling events

When: May 25-27

Where: Downtown Winston-Salem

Time: Begins May 25 at 8:00 a.m.

Details: https://bit.ly/2G4waU3

