GREENSBORO, N.C. — F-I-N-A-L-L-Y another weekend is upon us! You made it through another week and deserve some well deserved down time and we've got you covered!
Check out some cool events for your weekend enjoyment below.
2019 Synchro America Open
What: Artistic (Synchronized) swimming competition
When: May 24-May 26
Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center
Time: Begins May 24 at 8:00 a.m.
Details: https://go.teamusa.org/2GtLA9a
Good Will Military And Veteran Appreciation Celebration
What: Military and Veteran appreciation celebration
When: May 24
Where: Winston-Salem Good Will (2701 University Parkway)
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Details: https://bit.ly/30HIB3B
Gears And Guitars Music Festival
What: Music festival
When: May 24-26
Where: Bailey Park in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter
Time: Begins May 24 at 5:00 p.m.
Details: https://bit.ly/2IFX1Ip
Homeless Prevention 5K Walk/Run
What: 5k Walk/Run
When: May 25
Where: 1606 Phillips Avenue Greensboro, NC
Time: 7:00 a.m.
Details: https://bit.ly/2Hyw0br
Winston-Salem Cycling Classic
What: One of the country’s most prestigious professional cycling events
When: May 25-27
Where: Downtown Winston-Salem
Time: Begins May 25 at 8:00 a.m.
Details: https://bit.ly/2G4waU3
