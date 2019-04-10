GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Dixie Classic Fair

What: Fair

When: October 4-13

Where: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Time: Refer to website

Repticon

What: Reptile Event

When: Oct. 5-6 

Where: Greensboro Coliseum 

Time: 10 a.m. 
Repticon Greensboro is a reptile event featuring vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for coveted prizes. Exciting, educational, family-oriented fun for everyone! Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm (VIP Entry at 9:00am) / Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm (No VIP Early Entry)
Taste Carolina Wine Festival

What: Wine Festival 

When: Oct. 5 

Where: Downtown Greensboro 

Time: 11 a.m. 
2019 WINERIES, BREWERIES, AND VENDORS REGISTER THROUGH EVENTBRITE! For over a dozen years, the Taste Carolina Wine Festival has brought dozens of local wineries together in the Triad. The festival will be held on October 5th and features many of North Carolina's finest wineries.
5th Annual Pink Power Fashion Show 

What: Fashion Show 

When: Oct. 5 

Where: EUC Cone Ballroom (UNCG) 

Time: 7 p.m. 
Causes event in Greensboro, NC by UNCG Threads on Saturday, October 5 2019
Sunday Jazz Picnic (Gregory Amos)

What: Jazz

When: Oct. 6

Where: Center City Park

Time: 2 p.m.
Music event in Greensboro, NC by Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. and 2 others on Sunday, October 6 2019 with 273 people interested and 25 people going.
