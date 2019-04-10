Repticon Greensboro is a reptile event featuring vendors offering reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages, and merchandise as well as live animal seminars and frequent free raffles for coveted prizes. Exciting, educational, family-oriented fun for everyone! Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm (VIP Entry at 9:00am) / Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm (No VIP Early Entry)
2019 WINERIES, BREWERIES, AND VENDORS REGISTER THROUGH EVENTBRITE! For over a dozen years, the Taste Carolina Wine Festival has brought dozens of local wineries together in the Triad. The festival will be held on October 5th and features many of North Carolina's finest wineries.