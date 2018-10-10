GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When it comes to entertainment WFMY News 2 has got you covered with a list of 5 things you can do to start having fun in the Piedmont Triad!

If you have an event that's coming up send WFMY News 2 an email to news@wfmy.com Please include all information about the event.

1. BULL RIDERS INVADE GREENSBORO!

It’s an action-packed weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum as the best bull riders in the world invade North Carolina. The 25th PBR: Unleash the Beast Greensboro Invitation runs from October 13-14. Five world champions will be competing for a chance at $30,000. The Greensboro Invitational will begin at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, and at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 14. All 35 bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1 and 2 on Saturday and Sunday. After Round 2, Sunday afternoon the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled and the top 15 riders on two bulls will advance to the Championship Round for one more ride and a chance at the $30,000 event title. Tickets start at $15.

2. CUBAN CAR SHOW!

Get ready for sweet rides! This event features the classic American cars that light up the streets of Cuba! The event featured by the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will also include a family art-making event in addition to the car show. The event takes place on Saturday, October 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at SECCA located at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem. The event is free and open to the public.

3. BALLROOM DANCING SHOWCASE!

It’s the best of the best in ballroom dancing! You don’t want to miss out on this showcase featuring the Fred Astaire Dance Studio WOW! There will be music from classic musical theatre productions as well as modern favorites, and dance styles ranging from Cha Cha and Swing to Waltz. The audience will experience ballroom dance performances by amateurs and professionals alike. The event takes place Saturday, October 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. Tickets for adults $20, Children ages 4-12 are $10, and 3 and under get in free.

4. HAUNTED SEGWAY RIDES!

It’s one haunted ride! This haunted ghost tour allows you to experience local tales of murder, chaos, suspicion throughout Winston-Salem while riding a lighted Segway. Costumes are welcome as long as they let you wear a helmet, and don’t touch the ground. Find out about ticket prices and more tour information.

5. BBQ, BOOGIE, & BOWLING!

BBQ plus bowling equals a good time! The Special Olympics Forsyth County will hold its annual “BBQ, Boogie, & Bowling’ fundraiser. The event includes barbecue, bowling, music and more! There will also be a costume contest and a silent auction. The event takes place Friday, October 12 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Creekside Lanes located on 1450 Trade Mart Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for children under 10. Tickets include dinner, three games of bowling and shoe rental.

