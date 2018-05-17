GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When it comes to entertainment WFMY News 2 has got you covered with a list of 5 things you can do to start having fun in the Piedmont Triad!

1. ROYAL WEDDING INVITE TO THE HOPPERS

The Greensboro Grasshoppers cordially invite you to celebrate the Royal Wedding on Saturday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m. against the Lakewood BlueClaws. The first 1,000 guests will receive a limited bobblehead of the Royal Couple, sample Twinings Tea, a mini wedding expo on the concourse, high tea served during the fourth inning, and entertainment from the Jamestown Pipe and Drum. It will be one ‘royalish’ baseball game.

More Details: Greensboro Grasshoppers

2. OPA! OPA!

It’s time to get Greek and enjoy baklava! The Greek Festival takes place May 18-20 in Winston-Salem. It includes all things Greek food & pastries, music, dancing, tours, Greek vendor’s market, cooking demonstrations and children’s games and activities. Admission into the festival is $1. Children 12 and under get in free. Meal tickets are $13 and include a beverage. You can save the $1 admission fee if you purchase a meal ticket before the festival. You can get pre-tickets by calling 336-765-7145. The festival is held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located at 435 Keating Drive.

Hours:

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

You can also get takeout orders by calling 336-765-FOOD.

More Details: Greek Festival In Winston-Salem

3. CELEBRATE CHEERWINE!

Cheerwine is turning 101 and you’re invited to the free celebration. The Cheerwine festival takes place Saturday, May 19 in downtown Salisbury, N.C. from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The event includes free Cheerwine, family-friendly kids’ zone, Cheerwine inspired brews, Cheerwine historical event, local craft vendors, food, Cheerwine-themed food and lots more!

More Details: Cheerwine Festival

4. STAR WARS NIGHT

It’s Star Wars Night as the Carolina Cobras return to the Greensboro Coliseum. The Carolina Cobras arena football team will give away free jedi lightsabers to the first 1,000 kids in attendance. Kick-off for Saturday night’s game at the Snake Pit is set for 7:00 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

More Details: Cobras Tickets

5. GET LOST IN A BOOK

Find a quiet place and get lost in a book! This weekend take part in the Literary Festival. The free event features more than 70 authors, readings, signings, performance poetry, panel discussions, workshops, a book fair, live music, events for children and teens. The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival takes place from May 18-20.

More Details: Literary Festival Timeline

More Details: Greensboro Bound Literary Festival

