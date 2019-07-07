WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A five-year-old boy playing in his family's apartment died Saturday night after stray bullets went through a wall and hit him in the head, police confirm.

The shooting happened at about 5:00 p.m. at Kinnamon Apartments off Cole Road at Meadow Ridge Court in Winston-Salem, according to Lt. Gregory Dorn with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

"This looks to be a random shooting," said Lt. Dorn. "We have some witnesses that have described a light-colored sedan, that was occupied by about four males subjects, that were just randomly shooting, no specific target, just being careless with their behavior, nothing else to do on this nice Saturday, Fourth of July Weekend, but just to wreak havoc on our city."

The family called 911 while driving their son to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to get urgent treatment for the head gunshot wound, Dorn said. The 5-year-old boy was rushed into surgery, but died just after 8 p.m. from the gunshot wounds.

"I can't imagine what they're going through right now," Dorn said about the boy's family.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex in south Winston-Salem, they discovered multiple rounds had been fired throughout the area. There are no other victims reported so far, but several cars were also hit by the random shootings.

"This behavior is unacceptable. We don't want this kind of action in our city. If you want to act like this, go elsewhere. I do want the citizens of Winston-Salem to take this seriously. We now have a five year old child that that's not even lived any of his life that's dead tonight," said Dorn.

The investigation and search for evidence continued late into Saturday night, past midnight.

Evidence markers could be seen on the road, and investigators searched the area and blocked off the road throughout the search.

Multiple law enforcement worked together Saturday, including the Winston-Salem Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, federal task force officers, ATF, Homeland Security, FBI task force officers, gang units, violent firearms investigation teams, and more, according to Dorn.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects who were shooting randomly that led to the boy's death.

If you have any information about a light colored sedan with four men randomly shooting out of their windows, call 911 or Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.