LUMBERTON, N.C. — Deputies in Robeson County say a 5-year-old Lumberton boy has been found safe.

Officers were called, around 4:45 p.m. Friday, by the child's grandmother, Malicia Campbell, who reported Lintravious Jackson missing.

Campbell, said her daughter Heather Ann Lewis, 26, who doesn't have legal custody had the child and was traveling with a 16-year-old girl, the sheriff says.

Campbell, said the boy was picked up by a juvenile under false pretenses and she believed the person met with Lewis who took off with the boy.

Lewis lives in Charlotte, but officers believed she was headed to Myrtle Beach with the boy.

Again, the boy has been located and has been reunited with his grandmother.

