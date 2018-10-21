GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Meteorologist Tim Buckley warned of high winds hitting the Carolinas over the weekend with gusts up to 30 mph at times in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the winds got even higher in some places like Pilot Mountain State Park. According to a Facebook post by the park, winds reached 50 miles per hour and did extensive damage to vendors' tents.

Day two of the Jomeokee Marketplace in Pinnacle was canceled Sunday.

