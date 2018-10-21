GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Meteorologist Tim Buckley warned of high winds hitting the Carolinas over the weekend.

He expressed that not only will it be gusty, but that it could get up to 30 mph at times in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday.

Further stating that the winds could be enough to blow around lawn furniture and other outdoor items.

That forecast was on the money because that’s exactly what happened at day two of the Jomeokee Marketplace Sunday at Jomeokee Park in Pinnacle.

PHOTOS | 50 MPH Winds Cause Day 2 of Jomeokee Market to Be Canceled

On a Facebook post via the “Hanging Rock Stokes County, NC Tourism page.

They explained that day 2 of the Jomeokee Marketplace had been canceled for Sunday due to high winds in excess of 50 mph which caused extensive damage to vendors and set up of tents.

