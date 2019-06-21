SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of people allegedly connected to the drug trade in Surry County have been arrested or have outstanding warrants for their arrest, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The department launched "Operation Quick Impact" in an attempt to arrest 50 individuals accused of trafficking meth, heroin, opioids, and prescription medications in our communities.

As of Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said half of those people were arrested on various felony drug charges.

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt says some of the individuals who are still wanted on outstanding warrants are in prison in other jurisdictions.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the wanted individuals to call the Surry County Sheriff's Office at 336-401-8900. Click here to see the full list of people arrested and/or wanted.

Mount Airy Police, Elkin Police, Pilot Mountain Police, and the SBI also assisted with the investigation.