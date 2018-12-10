WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Fifty people have been let go from their jobs at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The hospital confirmed the layoffs on Friday. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center says none of the affected employees are in direct patient care. Wake Forest Baptist says it is working closely with the employees and their families to provide support and resources.

"We recognize that our people are our greatest asset, and this decision is not taken lightly," Wake Forest Baptist said in part in a statement.

The affected employees will receive a severance package, and career transition services are also being provided to them.

Wake Forest Baptist says they have made difficult decisions recently to eliminate some positions in areas across the organization, and they are continually looking at ways to operate more effectively to provide cost-effective health care to patients.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY