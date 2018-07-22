GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A man is dead after Greensboro police say he was found unresponsive in a hotel pool

Officers were dispatched to the Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road in reference a possible drowning.

Terry Easter, 50, was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Police say he was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, investigators said in a news release.

No other information about the incident has been released.

