$500 fines for illegal dumping in Greensboro

A civil penalty of $500 will be given to violators who illegally dispose of items.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a September 2019 story on dumping issues in Greensboro, NC.

After years of cleaning up illegal dumping throughout Greensboro, the city now has a new ordinance designed to stop it.

The Right-of-Way Division staff will now be monitoring cameras installed near known disposal locations on public property or private property at the owner's request.

The city said when someone illegally dumps something, the footage will be forwarded to Code Compliance staff with the Neighborhood Development Department to track down the violators and then issue notices of violation.

Violators with a first-time offense will receive a fine of $500 and $1,000 for each following offense, regardless if different vehicles registered to the same owner are used in separate incidents.

The new ordinance is expected to offset some of the city’s costs in cleaning up the “resulting environmental and health hazards” illegal disposals create.