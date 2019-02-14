THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A $5,000 reward is being offered by family members of a man and woman killed in a Thomasville double homicide last year.

On Dec. 27, 2018, dispatchers with Davidson County Communications were alerted to a house fire in the 200 block of Gobel Road in Thomasville. First responders reported seeing flames coming from the house when they arrived on scene.

The bodies of Kimberly Jones and George Jones were found inside the house once crews had the fire out. The fire was thought to be the initial cause of death.

Both bodies were sent to the state Medical Examiner's in Raleigh for an autopsy. They found the injuries weren't consistent with a death related to the fire and ruled the case a double homicide.

Thursday, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office held a news conference announcing the reward. The family hopes the reward brings in new information that can lead detectives to a suspect.

Anyone with any information on this case asked to contact Sgt. B. Welch with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105 or Lexington area Crimestoppers at (336) 243-2400

