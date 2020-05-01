DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Power is back on for 5,000 homes in Davidson County.

Maureen Moore, Communications Manager with Energy United, says the outages began around 12:30 p.m. in the Lexington area.

Moore says it appears the outage was due to an equipment issue and crews restored power around 3 p.m.

Other stories

Coroner identifies officer shot, killed at Florence Regional Airport

Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general

Police searching for two men who robbed Greensboro nail salon

'It puts a sick feeling in my stomach'| Man accused of attempting to kidnap 8-year-old girl at Greensboro Biscuitville