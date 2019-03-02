A Powerball ticket sold in Hendersonville won $2 million and a Surry County ticket earned $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing for the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The $2 million ticket was sold at the Publix on Greenville Highway in Hendersonville. The winning numbers were 10-17-18-43-65 for the white balls and 13 for the red Powerball. The ticket matched all five white balls and the added $1 Power Play feature doubled the prize to $2 million. The odds were 1 in 11.7 million.

RELATED: One-in-a-Million: Guilford County Man Beats Odds, Wins $110,000 Cash 5 Jackpot

It marked the largest prize won nationally for the drawing.

A second big Powerball win happened in the Ararat community in Surry County. A $50,000 ticket was sold at the Lil Mtn Cupboard on Little Mountain Road. The $50,000 ticket matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball drawn, beating odds of 1 in 913,129.

RELATED: Former NC Presidential Chef To Use $250K Lottery Win To Feed The Homeless

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

There were no winners in Saturday's Powerball jackpot, which means the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing will climb to $204 million, worth $124.2 million in cash.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users