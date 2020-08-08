54-year-old killed after crashing into tractor-trailer in Randolph County

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-73 near Exit 86 (Level Cross).

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person died following a crash with a tractor-trailer in Randolph County Friday.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-73 near Exit 86 (Level Cross).

Troopers said Monte Pope, 54, of Asheboro N.C., was driving south in a car and Brittian Knight, 28, of Mocksville N.C., was driving north in a tractor-trailer.

For unknown reasons Pope drove across the median into the northbound lanes and collided with Knight.

Troopers said Pope died at the scene and Knight was not transported.

The N.C. Department of Transportation placed a detour for all northbound traffic until the scene cleared.