55-year-old facing charges after drug bust in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing charges after a drug bust in Yadkinville.

Eduardo Aguilar Gutierrez, 55, was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was issued for a residence in Yadkinville on April 6.

During the search, officers seized 242 grams of marijuana and over six pounds of methamphetamine.

Yadkinville Police Department Chief Randy Dimmette said this is the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the town during his law enforcement career.

The estimated street value for the drugs seized is over $300,000.

Gutierrez is charged with felony accessory after the fact of trafficking schedule II controlled substances and felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. His bond is set at $15,000.

He is set to appear in court on August 15.

The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with other jurisdictions. Yadkinville police said more suspects and charges are expected as they work in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

