HENRY COUNTY, Va. — A 57-year-old woman's body was found in a home in Henry County on Wednesday. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of the incident at 5:03 a.m.

The body of Catherine Evans McDaniel was found in her home on Staples Ave. in Ridgeway, Virginia.

Authorities say the cause and manner of death are unknown at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Catherine Evans McDaniel is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751.

: WSFCS Recalls 20,000 Chromebooks After One Causes Evacuation At Lewisville Elementary

: Trader Joe's Set To Open Greensboro Store This Month; How Bad Will Traffic Be?

: Teen Drags Deputy While Speeding from Traffic Stop in Lexington: Sheriff

: Do You Know Them? Greensboro Store Robbed at Gunpoint, Customer Assaulted

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users