GUILFORD COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A sad ending to the search for a 59-year-old Guilford County man.

John Steven Brown was reported missing Saturday and Sunday Guilford County deputies found his body while searching for him. Brown was found in a body of water off Old Randleman Road.

Brown was last seen Wednesday at his home in the 5300 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro.

The sheriff's office says someone called 911 on Saturday asking to check on Brown with the caller also reporting a possible Breaking and entering on the property. Brown was listed as missing and possibly endangered.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

