5K to help raise money for STEM scholarships

The Victory Lap 5K will benefit The Be Great Foundation in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready to lace up your sneakers for the Victory Lap 5K this Saturday.

The footrace will help raise money for STEM scholarships for children in underrepresented groups.

The race is sponsored by The Be Great Foundation which is a new Greensboro nonprofit with a mission of making STEM education and careers more accessible to Black and Latinx students.

Founder Ciandress Jackson is an app developer and software consultant.

She said the 5K was inspired by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

“I was watching a documentary that highlights his life and he talked about the importance of developing these skills young because there’s a learning curve,” Jackson said.

“There can be ten to 15 years learning curve to really get good and really getting a grasp of those skills. It’s really important to get that exposure young so that kids know what exactly their target is and what they need to do to hit that target.”

A bulk of the 5K proceeds will provide scholarships for local middle school and high school students interested in attending STEM camps and enrichment programs.

“So, we want to have not just a 5K, but a celebration of technology if you will and a celebration of the possibilities that exist and just encouraging people to pursue their dreams at all cost.”

The Victory Lap 5K is Saturday at country Park in Greensboro

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the race will begin at 9 a.m.