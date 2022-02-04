Captain Jon Holland says one of the bullets fired in the drive-by hit 8-year-old Jermarrion Cherry in the head.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A fifth suspect is now in custody and charged with the murder of 8-year-old Jerrmarion Cherry in Houston County.

The sheriff’s office said 20-year-old Chase Watson of Warner Robins was arrested around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

CASE HISTORY

On March 25, several small children were in a Hyundai Accent by the front yard of a home on Virginia Dare Drive waiting to leave the house with an adult when a car drove past the house and began shooting.

8-year-old Jerrmarion Cherry was shot in the head and died days later. No one else was hurt.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of four people: Bryce Michael Crosby, 20; Lenny Gupton Jr., 19; Ricky McChargue, 21; and a 17-year-old girl.