WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A fifth suspect is now in custody and charged with the murder of 8-year-old Jerrmarion Cherry in Houston County.
The sheriff’s office said 20-year-old Chase Watson of Warner Robins was arrested around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
CASE HISTORY
On March 25, several small children were in a Hyundai Accent by the front yard of a home on Virginia Dare Drive waiting to leave the house with an adult when a car drove past the house and began shooting.
8-year-old Jerrmarion Cherry was shot in the head and died days later. No one else was hurt.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of four people: Bryce Michael Crosby, 20; Lenny Gupton Jr., 19; Ricky McChargue, 21; and a 17-year-old girl.
The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information can call Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-542-2085.