5th person found dead after western NC flooding

Rescue efforts continue days after Tropical Storm Fred dumped heavy rain over Haywood County.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Officials have found a fifth person dead after flooding in western North Carolina.

Haywood County Emergency Services announced in a Facebook post that they found the fifth victim, Frank Lauer Sr., 74, of Cruso on Sunday. It was the fifth day of rescue efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred.

Four others from the town of Cruso that were found dead were identified as 86-year-old Frank Mungo, 68-year-old Franklin McKenzie, 73-year-old Judy Mason and 83-year-old Charlene Mungo.

Officials say one person is still missing and search efforts are continuing.

As recently as Thursday, 20 people had been unaccounted for.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.