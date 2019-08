GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A house fire left 4 adults and 6 children displaced in Guilford County Wednesday. The happened at a house in the 2800 block of Lees Chapel Road after 3:00 p.m.

No one was hurt during the fire and Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

