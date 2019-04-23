WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem business is missing its beloved Sir Purr statue.

Plow & Hearth at Thruway Center says its 6-foot, 50 pound totem pole featuring the Carolina Panthers mascot was stolen from outside of the store sometime around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We miss him dearly already," the business wrote on Facebook.

Plow & Hearth says they filed a police report and are working to get surveillance video from surrounding businesses. They are asking anyone who sees the statue in someone's yard or for sale by someone to let them know.

Plow & Hearth says there will be a reward for whoever helps them get Sir Purr back.