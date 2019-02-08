YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and the Caswell County Sheriff's Department are teaming up to prevent deadly crashes in Caswell County. This comes after there were six deaths from crashes for the month of July, NCSHP said.

On Wednesday, August 7, troopers and deputies will be focusing their resources county-wide all day in Caswell County. They're hoping to get people to slow down, wear seatbelts and focus on driving. They'll use the operation to aggressively enforce laws and educate the public.

Troopers didn't say the exact cause of the deadly crashes. They did say speeding, not wearing a seat belt, and driving left of center contributed to some of the deaths.