6-year-old girl with medical condition missing in Randolph Co. Wednesday

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph Co. deputies are looking for a 6-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday.
Sheriffs say Kerrin Owens is 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. They said Owens has a medical condition that requires medication that is not with her.
Detectives said Owens was last known to be in the company of her mother, Sarah Marie Owens, who drives a light blue 2012 Toyota Camry, license plate number HJH-3429.
Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Kerrin or her mother, please contact 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office 336-318-6699.