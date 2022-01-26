6-year-old girl with medical condition missing in Randolph Co. Wednesday

Deputies are searching for Kerrin Owens who was in the care of her mother last.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph Co. deputies are looking for a 6-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday.

Sheriffs say Kerrin Owens is 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. They said Owens has a medical condition that requires medication that is not with her.

Detectives said Owens was last known to be in the company of her mother, Sarah Marie Owens, who drives a light blue 2012 Toyota Camry, license plate number HJH-3429.