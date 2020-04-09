6-year-old killed after getting a hold of a gun in Stokes County

Deputies are still investigating how the child got the gun.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 6-year-old in Stokes County died after suffering a gunshot wound, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Mike Marshall said deputies responded to a home on Brookstone Circle Sept. 3 at around 5:54 p.m. The report was that a child had suffered a gunshot wound after getting his or her hands on a gun, Marshall said.

The child died from the gunshot, SCSO officials said.

Investigators are trying to determine how the child got the gun. Marshall said there was a parent in the home at the time of the shooting.