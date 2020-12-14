60 homicides in Greensboro this year, a record-breaking number

The latest victim: a teenager killed in a drive-by shooting over the weekend. Family and friends set up a memorial for Christina Jones.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Violence has been a problem in Greensboro this year.

The record-breaking homicide rate keeps climbing.

It went up to 60 after Christina Jones, 18, died in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.

Since then, family and friends have set up a memorial for her at the corner of South Street and Ogden Street.

Friends Kaparius Johnson and Janiyah Clark visited that memorial to pay their respects on Monday.

"She just turned 18, she didn’t even get to see Christmas this year, it’s wrong," Johnson stated. "This one tore me up I can't believe it."



"She’s innocent and she was a good person," Clark added. "She was always happy, always kept a smile on her face never had any type of negative energy around her she was cool with everybody like she was a good person," she continued tearfully.

Another person was shot in the drive-by. Police say they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday, police said they are not releasing further details on the investigation.

911 calls reveal the suspect may have driven toward S. Elm Eugene Street after opening fire, which also resulted in many bullet holes in homes in the area.

The shooting happened in the middle of the day around 3 p.m.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James addressed the increasingly bold nature of some criminals recently by shooting in broad daylight.

"A lot of your violent crimes used to occur at night under the cover of darkness," Chief James said. "We have criminals with a different mindset than what they had even just a few years ago now."



Jones' dad left a message on a poster at her memorial that reads:

To my angel, my first born. This is a small token of my love for you. Daddy's girl.

"She was a good person, she didn’t deserve this, she didn’t deserve none of this not her mom not her sister not her dad," Clark emphasized.