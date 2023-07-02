65-year-old man missing from Randolph County

Eric McFayden is missing from Brookdale Drive in Trinity.

TRINITY, N.C. — A 65-year-old Randolph County man is missing, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Eric McFayden, 65, is missing from Brookdale Drive in Trinity, deputies said.

McFayden was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on July 1 wearing a light blue button-up shirt, khaki pants, black sneakers and possibly a tan cap, said deputies.

Deputies said McFayden is 6 ft. and 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was seen driving a silver 2003 Lexus LS430 with a North Carolina license plate reading EBX-4169. The car has a Baltimore Ravens front plate and sports team ball cap in the rear windshield, according to deputies.

McFayden is believed to have early-onset Alzheimer's Disease. He is not believed to have a phone with him, deputies said.

